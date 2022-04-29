ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington state sees spike in smash-and-grabs at trailheads, prompting more patrols

By Bradford Betz
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington state has reportedly seen a spike in smash-and-grab robberies at trailheads in recent weeks, prompting an increase in patrols. "There has been an uptick in media reports on trailhead crime in the past several weeks," Washington State Patrol (WSP) told Fox News. WSP attributed this rise to...

