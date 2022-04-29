Pennington over Princeton Day - Baseball recap
Max Gibbard allowed one run on one hit in five innings and also singled in a run as Pennington won at home, 8-1, over Princeton Day....www.nj.com
Max Gibbard allowed one run on one hit in five innings and also singled in a run as Pennington won at home, 8-1, over Princeton Day....www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0