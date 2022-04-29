ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miss. State OT Charles Cross selected No. 9 overall by Seahawks

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WREG) — Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross was selected No. 9 overall by the Seattle Seahawks.

Cross had the most pass blocking snaps in college football since 2020 and only given up 8 sacks.

The redshirt sophomore started 12 games at left tackle earned the top PFF pass blocking grade in the SEC for the season with 84.9. Cross finished second in the SEC in run blocking grade of a 87.2 and overall offense grade of 86.7 per PFF.

The Laurel, Miss. allowed just two sacks on 919 pass blocking snaps and did not allow a QB hit all season. Cross blocked for Will Rogers to lead the SEC in passing yards per game with 364.5, he also protected Rogers as he threw for 4,739 passing yards, the third most in SEC single-season history.

Cross went seven straight games without allowing a sack.

