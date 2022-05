BURLINGTON, N.D. (KMOT) – UPDATE 3:15 p.m. : According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota National Guard, a black hawk helicopter is flying to dump water on the train derailment in Ward County. Burlington Fire Department sent a message to the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services asking for help fighting the fires because fire trucks are getting stuck in the mud near the scene. Burlington Fire Chief Karter Lesmann said 50 volunteers are at the scene. It’s not known when the section of rail track will reopen.

