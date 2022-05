As the book closes on the 2022 NFL Draft, the next one opens as we peek ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. After an underwhelming quarterback class, the 2023 NFL Draft is expected to have several highly touted quarterback prospects available for teams. However there are standout pass rushers back in the college ranks that may push their way to the top on the heels of a pair of edge rushers goings No. 1 and No. 2 in the 2022 NFL Draft. Let's see who the top prospects are in the 2023 NFL Draft and who has the best chance of going No. 1. Hint: look at who is in the College Football Playoff mix.

