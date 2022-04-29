Downtown Austin 6th Street shooting leaves one man dead in an alleyway
A man was killed in a broad daylight shooting shortly after noon Thursday on 6th Street in Austin, a bustling area downtown full of bars,...www.foxnews.com
A man was killed in a broad daylight shooting shortly after noon Thursday on 6th Street in Austin, a bustling area downtown full of bars,...www.foxnews.com
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0