Commanders are looking to 'slide back a few slots' if preferred wide receiver not available

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Washington Commanders haven’t been shy about wanting to add more selections in the 2022 NFL draft. The Commanders have just six picks in this weekend’s draft and are without picks in the third and fifth rounds.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Thursday afternoon that the Commanders and New Orleans Saints could be looking to move back. On Washington, Breer said the Commanders “might slide back a few slots” if a receiver they want isn’t there.

Unfortunately, it’s not that easy. Most NFL teams are looking to move down and acquire more picks every year. This year is more challenging. The good news for Washington is picking No. 11; there’s a better chance of moving back than if the Commanders were picking inside the top 10.

Ideally, Washington moves back, selects a wide receiver such as Ohio State’s Chris Olave, and adds a day two pick in the process.

