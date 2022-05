TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State’s Skylar Thompson and Russ Yeast find a new home. Thompson, the quarterback with his name covered in the record books, is a Miami dolphin. Thompson was selected in the 7th round, number 247 overall, and was the 8th quarterback taken off the board. During his final campaign of 2021, Thompson set the school record in single-season completion percentage (59.53%), while he ranked second in school history in passing efficiency (159.3).

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO