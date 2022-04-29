ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

County’s COVID cases increase, free testing now for uninsured only

By Michael Picarella
signalscv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 2,335 new COVID-19 cases Thursday in the county, eight new deaths due to COVID and 249 people currently hospitalized with the infectious disease. Despite reports indicating a slight increase in outbreaks this past week at skilled nursing facilities, homeless settings and TK-12...

signalscv.com

Comments / 2

Related
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/29/22

In Riverside County, there were 714 new reported cases on Thursday. Since April 21, hospitalizations have decreased in the county by 11%, with 38 and five COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported five new COVID-19 related deaths since last Thursday. On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
HeySoCal

COVID-19 hospitalizations, infections edge upward in Orange County

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and infection rates showed signs of trending up as 10 more fatalities were logged, reaching a grim milestone of more than 7,000 deaths throughout the pandemic, according to data released Friday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The county’s COVID-related hospitalizations increased from 66...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Fortune

A more contagious variant of Omicron is sweeping across America, but it doesn’t come close to the original’s severity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since March, the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, known as stealth Omicron, has been the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It now makes up 86% of total cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Holly Mitchell
CBS LA

OC and Ventura rank in top 10 healthiest counties in California

The University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institute looked at more than 30 factors within the state's 58 counties to determine which counties are the most healthy. The study looked at gender equity, child care affordability and jobs to help determine the rankings.Orange and Ventura counties ranked in the top 10 with Orange County coming in sixth place and Ventura County coming in ninth.Los Angeles County ranked 24th followed by Riverside County at 25. San Bernandino came in 43 out of the 58 counties."This year we focused on economic security in particular as we come out of this pandemic and look forward to a just recovery," said Sheri Johnson, Director of the University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institue. "We looked at things like child care cost affordability, the gender pay gap, the importance of living wage for all of us to be able to thrive and to meet our basic needs with dignity."Marin County in the Bay Area came in first on the list of the healthiest counties.Find the full County Health Ranking here.
VENTURA, CA
SFGate

Death on California's streets

California saw a surge in homeless deaths during the pandemic. But for a number of reasons, that same surge did not happen across the country. Three times as many homeless people died in Los Angeles County as in New York City during the first year of the pandemic, according to recently released data by public health officials.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pcr
KVCR NEWS

Over 850,000 Inland Empire residents will have to limit outdoor watering to 1 day a week starting June 1st

Below is a transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and Western Municipal Water District Vice President Director Gracie Torres. Jonathan Linden: The Metropolitan Water District, which provides water to over 19 million residents in California, had their board of directors unanimously vote on Tuesday to require several water agencies in Southern California to take new measures to conserve water in the region. I'm joined now by Gracie Torres of Riverside, who's the vice president of the Western Municipal Water District. To start off, Gracie, can you tell listeners more about this order that was made by the Metropolitan Water District and what exactly it means for Inland Empire residents.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

SoCal water shortage emergency declared, outdoor watering restricted

A water shortage emergency was declared by Southern California water officials for the first time ever on Tuesday. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California implemented an “Emergency Water Conservation Program,” restricting outdoor watering to one day a week in parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties. The restrictions will take effect on […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KTLA

SoCal water restrictions: How to make your yard more water efficient

As a drought continues to plague the region, Southern California’s water supplier has for the first time restricted millions to watering their yards just one day a week. The unprecedented action by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is due to a water shortage emergency and means that certain cities and water agencies in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Expected historic surplus causing issues for California lawmakers

California is predicted to have a record-setting budget surplus this year. In the short term, state lawmakers will have to decide how to spend the projected $68 billion, but to avoid future budget problems, they’ll need to decide whether to cut taxes or change the state spending limit. As KTLA sister station, KTXL, reported last […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy