Huntsville will be sending both its boys’ and girls’ soccer teams to the second round of the 32nd AHSAA State Soccer Championships after a pair of close wins on Monday. The third-ranked Class 7A Panthers’ boys edged No. 11 James Clemens 1-0 with a first-half goal by junior Edgar Rodriguez. Sophomore keeper saved a penalty kick in the opening half when it was a scoreless game to preserve the shutout.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO