Commanders trade No. 11 overall pick to the Saints

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Washington Commanders made the first trade of the night in the 2022 NFL draft, trading the No. 11 overall pick to the New Orleans Saints.

In return, Washington moves down to the No. 16 overall pick and adds third and fourth-round choices in this draft. Washington previously had only six overall selections. The Commanders sent their third-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts in the trade for quarterback Carson Wentz.

Washington’s picks in return are No. 98 overall and No. 120 overall from the Saints.

