NEW YORK -- It was only the third inning on Friday night at Citi Field. Nobody knew then it would be the Phillies’ best chance at a hit. Phillies second baseman Jean Segura barreled an 0-1 slider from Mets right-hander Tylor Megill. It left his bat at 104.5 mph and carried on a line to right-center field. Balls hit like that typically fall for hits. In fact, balls hit exactly like that fall for hits 77 percent of the time, according to Statcast. But Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo honed in. He sprinted to his left and covered enough ground to make a diving catch to end the inning.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO