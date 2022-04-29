ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Gunman kills four people in Mississippi shooting spree

By Mark Lungariello
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A2qkK_0fNZgbQ300

A man allegedly gunned down three Mississippi motel workers, then fatally shot a fourth person in a carjacking before he died in a standoff with cops this week, authorities said.

Police believe Jeremy Alesunder Reynolds, 32, shot the owner and two employees of the Broadway Inn Express in Biloxi Wednesday morning then shot a man during a carjacking in nearby Gulfport as he evaded capture for several hours.

Reynolds allegedly barricaded himself in a gas station store as police swarmed.

“We attempted negotiation with the suspect. We ended up teargasing the building,” Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper said during a press briefing. “We received no response, and then entered the building to find him deceased.”

Police didn’t disclose Reynolds’ cause of death.

The shooting at the motel may have started over an argument about money, one of the victim’s daughters told WLOX-TV . The victims were identified as the 51-year-old owner of the motel, Mohammad Moeini and resident employees Laura Lehman, 61, and Chad Green, 55, WLOX said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48qsvL_0fNZgbQ300
Police investigate the scene of Reynolds’ alleged fatal shootings at the Broadway Inn Express in Biloxi, Mississippi.
WLOX

The man in the carjacking initially survived but died in surgery at a nearby hospital. He was identified by the Harrison County coroner as William Waltman, 52, the station said.

After the standoff in the Gulfport store, residents were left shaken.

“You see this on TV. You do this on video games like Grand Theft Auto,” Percy Robinson told WLOX. “This was like something really out of a movie.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lL2zl_0fNZgbQ300
Authorities surrounded Reynolds when he trapped himself in a gas station in Mississippi.
WLOX
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hp2Dk_0fNZgbQ300
The hotel shooting victims were all at least 50-years-old or older.
WLOX

With Post wires

New York City, NY
