Giants take Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal with top-10 picks in 2022 NFL Draft

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Make-a-Wish kid Sam Prince after being selected as the fifth overall pick to the New York Giants during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants added significant talent up front on both sides of the ball Thursday night by taking Oregon pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux fifth overall and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal seventh.

Thibodeaux earned back-to-back All-Pac-12 honors in his final two seasons at Oregon and was a unanimous All-American in 2021. While an ankle injury cost him time early in the year, Thibodeaux still finished with 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks. In one dominant performance against UCLA, Thibodeaux finished with two sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss.

Neal was also a consensus All-American after allowing just one sack during his final season at Alabama. The sole sack allowed by Neal happened on the final play of Alabama's loss to Georgia in the College Football National Championship.

The Giants addressed offensive line in the top five of the draft two years ago when Andrew Thomas was taken fourth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. While Thomas has improved to become the Giants' most consistent offensive lineman, Neal should be able to slot in at right tackle where Nate Solder struggled in 2021. In February, the Giants parted ways with Solder.

On the other side of the ball, New York finished the 2021 season with 34 sacks, led by linebacker Azeez Ojulari who had eight.