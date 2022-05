NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew J. Winston of Niles passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in his residence. He was 39 years old. Matt was born in Cheverly, Maryland on December 8, 1982, the son of James M. Winston, Jr. and Mary Jo McGinnis. He...

NILES, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO