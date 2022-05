Jocelyn Moran, KPIX VALLEJO (CBS SF) — The outside walls of the gym at Hogan Middle School in Vallejo are painted with images of sports. One is leaving an impact on students even beyond the school hallways: Wrestling. “The one thing about wrestling is it’s all about readjustment. Nothing is always perfect. It’s about how you adjust yourself to your situation or your problem,” said Anthony Bonifacio, a former student of Coach Peter Trave. Bonifacio said he joined wrestling in the 8th grade, and he uses the lessons he learned then even now as a 20-year-old. “The analogy to life...

VALLEJO, CA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO