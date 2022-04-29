Ohio State wide receiver picked 11th overall in NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WKBN) – Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave was selected 11th overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Last season, Olave caught 65 passes for 926 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was named a first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten.

In 2020, Olave led the Buckeyes in receptions (50), receiving yards (729) and touchdowns (7).

Olave holds the school record for most career receiving touchdowns with 35. He also ranks third in school history in receptions with 176.

Olave was picked directly behind fellow Buckeye Garrett Wilson, who went 10th overall to the New York Jets.

