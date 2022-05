NEW YORK — On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an expanded eligibility for $15 million available in cooling assistance. "For too many New Yorkers, relief from the stifling heat that summer brings each year is prohibitively expensive," Hochul said. "By expanding the eligibility guidelines for cooling assistance, we can help ensure that more low-income and disadvantaged households have the means to stay comfortable and safe when temperatures inevitably rise."

