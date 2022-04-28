ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAUSD expected to delay student vaccine mandate until July 2023

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GimaJ_0fNZdt6600

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho recommended Thursday that the district align with the state and delay implementation of its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for eligible students until at least July 1, 2023.

The mandate for district employees remains in place.

“The ability of our system to pivot shows that we are a science-based school district and the health and safety protocols we adopt are influenced by the expert advice of our medical partners and public health officials,” Carvalho said in a statement. “We know that students do best when learning in the classroom with their peers. Due to the high vaccination rates among students 12 and older, low transmission rates in our schools and our nation- leading safety measures, we have preserved in-person learning in the safest possible environment.”

The district reported in December, when implementation of the vaccine mandate for students was delayed until at least next fall, that the vaccination rate among eligible students aged 12 and over was nearly 90%. The rate among employees is even higher.

District officials said they plan to continue providing information about vaccinations and making the shots available to students.

The LAUSD Board of Education is scheduled to discuss the recommendation to delay the mandate at its meeting on May 10.

“We have high vaccination rates amongst our students 12 years and older and with our employees,” LAUSD Medical Director Dr. Smita Malhotra said in a statement. “We have demonstrated low transmission rates in our schools with few outbreaks. And now, since the beginning of the pandemic, not only do we have the existence of therapeutics to deal with COVID-19, but scientists also have a greater understanding of this virus.”

Comments / 2

Related
HeySoCal

LA Homeless Services Authority director announces resignation

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s executive director submitted her resignation letter Monday, citing disagreements over compensation for staff. Heidi Marston noted that LAHSA previously paid employees as low as $33,119 a year, and as executive director she raised the 196 lowest compensated employees’ pay to $50,000 a year in March 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

7 hospitals laying off workers

Several hospitals are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. 1. Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital is preparing to lay off 658 workers, according to a notice filed with the state and shared with Becker's Hospital Review. The hospital, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December, expects the layoffs to occur between May 16 and May 23.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Vaccines
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Education
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Black Enterprise

SHUT OUT: Black and Latino Students and Students from Low-Income Backgrounds are Denied Access to AP STEM Opportunities

Despite students saying that STEM courses are their favorite subject areas and that they aspire to go to college, Black and Latino students and students from low–income backgrounds continue to be excluded from crucial learning opportunities available through AP STEM courses, according to a new report from Education Trust and Equity Opportunity Schools, Shut Out: Why Black and Latino Students are Under–Enrolled in AP STEM Courses.
SOCIETY
Hoptown Chronicle

Pandemic woes prompt more states to teach financial literacy

“The COVID-19 pandemic, which revealed how many American adults live on the financial edge, has boosted ongoing efforts to make financial literacy lessons a school requirement,” Elaine S. Povich reports for Stateline, a news service of the Pew Charitable Trusts. Seven states require a stand-alone financial-literacy course to graduate...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lausd#Lausd Medical
HeySoCal

LA County DA Gascón announces creation of LGBTQ+ Advisory Board

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced the creation of the office’s first LGBTQ+ Advisory Board. The board will meet regularly, seek input from the public and provide regular feedback on improvements to better serve LGBTQ+ residents and others who come into contact with the office and ways to improve diversity and inclusion within the office, according to Gascón.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS LA

LAUSD lengthens 2022-23 school year to make up for lost instructional time during COVID

The Los Angeles Unified School District announced Tuesday that it will slightly lengthen the 2022-23 academic year in an effort to make up for lost in-person instructional time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The LAUSD Board of Education voted to unanimously to approve a new calendar that will see the school year start on Aug. 15, 2022, and end on June 15, 2023. The district will add four optional instructional days to give students more time in the classroom in order to make up for the time they lost during the pandemic. The four "acceleration days" will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

COVID-19 hospitalizations, infections edge upward in Orange County

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and infection rates showed signs of trending up as 10 more fatalities were logged, reaching a grim milestone of more than 7,000 deaths throughout the pandemic, according to data released Friday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The county’s COVID-related hospitalizations increased from 66...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy