Breaking News: Vikings Trade With Lions, Drop to 32nd

By K. Joudry
 4 days ago
Well, this one is shocking. The Minnesota Vikings have dropped to 32nd in the draft, swapping picks with the Detroit Lions. Moving down 20 picks meant Minnesota has picked up some really massive draft capital. They...

