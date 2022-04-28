ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Mickey and Tobin preview Cowboys 2022 NFL draft

By Adam Bradshaw
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The 2022 NFL Draft is about to begin in...

www.valleycentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jerry Jones had to be stopped from showing a Cowboys NFL Draft strategy sheet to the media

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make too many waves in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. At least not compared to the rest of the NFC East. While the Philadelphia Eagles were busy acquiring AJ Brown from the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants were using their top ten picks on game-changing studs in Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal, the Cowboys kept things low-key, selecting offensive tackle Tyler Smith out of Tulsa at No. 24.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver, TX
Frisco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Frisco, TX
Football
City
Frisco, TX
City
Star, TX
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones’ NFL Draft Party Is Going Viral

Every year, NFL franchises typically throw draft parties for their fans at the stadium or team facility. Not surprisingly, Jerry Jones goes all out. NFL Network’s Jane Slater is at The Star in Frisco for this year’s Cowboys draft celebration, which is a three-day event. Tonight, fans were encouraged to get to the Tostitos Championship Plaza at 6 p.m. for autographs, a live DJ, inflatables and performances by the Cowboys cheerleaders and dance team.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Draft analysis: Cowboys add ballhawk to secondary with DB DaRon Bland

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys added a defensive back in former Fresno State Bulldog DaRon Bland with the No. 167 overall pick in Round 5 of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday. Bland collected 45 combined tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and a forced fumble in his last 13 games with Fresno State, nine of which he started.
ARLINGTON, TX
College Football HQ

2022 NFL Draft order, schedule

2022 NFL Draft order: When teams are set to pick The next generation of pro football is set to introduce itself to the world this spring. The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 28 to April 30 in Las Vegas. Once again, the best players college football has to offer will get a chance to ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Silver Star Nation
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Cowboys draft Tulsa OL Tyler Smith 24th overall in 1st round

FRISCO, Texas (AP)The last time the Dallas Cowboys drafted an offensive lineman in the first round, their bevy of blockers was in transition. Eight years later, that’s the case again. The Cowboys took Tulsa’s Tyler Smithwith the 24th overall pick of the NFL draftThursday night, adding to a once-dominant...
ARLINGTON, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Breaking down players selected in 1st round of NFL draft

1) Jaguars – Travon Walker, DE, 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, Georgia. Breakdown: Speed and athleticism for his size and build are prototypical and he could probably add some weight without losing much of what makes him special. Pass-rush technique needs work. Fact: One-year starter whose production (13 tackles for loss...
NFL
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Chiefs pick WR Moore, S Bryan Cook on Day 2 of NFL draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)The Kansas City Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill and watched Tyrann Mathieu depart in free agency, bidding adieu to two of the cornerstones that helped the franchise rise from mediocrity to AFC juggernaut. They spent the second night of the NFL draft finding some replacements. The Chiefs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Vikings move way down in 1st round, take Georgia safety Cine

EAGAN, Minn. (AP)Trading down 20 spots in the first round like the Minnesota Vikings did on Thursday night means having to watch a lot of instant-impact talent come off the board. The move to bolster their second-day pick allotment at the expense of passing on the No. 12 overall selection...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Defense 1st, then offense, with receivers a focal point

LAS VEGAS (AP)In an NFL draft focused early on stoppers, it was the goers – wide receivers – who stole the spotlight Thursday night. Not simply prospects, either. Yes, the first five selections came on the defensive side of the ball, including edge rushers Travon Walker of national champion Georgia to Jacksonville and Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan to Detroit at Nos. 1 and 2. It was the first time in 31 years that no player on offense went in the opening five picks.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Panthers trade up, draft Mississippi QB Corral in 3rd round

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)The Carolina Panthers finally got their quarterback, selecting Matt Corral from Mississippi after trading up into the bottom half of the third round on Friday night. He was the fourth quarterback taken in the draft following Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and Liberty’s Malik Willis. The Panthers...
CHARLOTTE, NC
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Patriots trade down, take Chattanooga’s Strange in 1st round

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP)The Patriots made a move down the board, then another to replenish their offensive line, selecting guard Cole Strange with the 29th pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night. New England entered the night with needs to fill at linebacker and in its secondary, but chose to...
NFL
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Browns make trade, address needs but don’t deal Mayfield

BEREA, Ohio (AP)The Browns finally joined the fun and made a trade in this chaotic, changing-by-the-minute NFL draft. Just not the deal everyone’s awaiting. Baker Mayfield’s still hanging around. Cleveland made another offseason swap with Houston – this one much less significant than last month’s blockbuster for Deshaun...
CLEVELAND, OH
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

USC pass rusher Drake Jackson goes to 49ers in 2nd round

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)The San Francisco 49ers have had a distinct team-building philosophy since coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch took over the team in 2017 to focus heavily on the trenches. That led San Francisco to once again invest in the pass rush in the draft, using...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Chiefs address defense with McDuffie, Karlaftis in 1st round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Brett Veach kept eyeing the draft board as the first round ticked away, knowing full well that two picks Thursday night and 10 more over the next couple of days gave him plenty of options on both sides of the ball. The Chiefs’ general manager decided to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Pats fill holes, adding Baylor WR Thornton, Houston CB Jones

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP)The Patriots made a move to secure another weapon for second-year quarterback Mac Jones and addressed a hole in their secondary, trading up to select Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton and adding Houston cornerback Marcus Jones on Day 2 of the NFL draft on Friday night. New England traded...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy