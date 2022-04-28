Mickey and Tobin preview Cowboys 2022 NFL draft

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make too many waves in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. At least not compared to the rest of the NFC East. While the Philadelphia Eagles were busy acquiring AJ Brown from the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants were using their top ten picks on game-changing studs in Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal, the Cowboys kept things low-key, selecting offensive tackle Tyler Smith out of Tulsa at No. 24.
Usually, it's the congratulatory call from Jerry Jones that gets newly drafted Dallas Cowboys giddy. But for Jalen Tolbert, it was a random, pre-draft solicitation from none other than Dak Prescott. FOLLOW EVERY COWBOYS PICK AND ALL NFL DRAFT SELECTIONS VIA OUR EXCLUSIVE REAL-TIME TRACKER!. "I got a phone call...
DALLAS (KDAF) — In Round 1 of the NFL Draft, at Pick 24 the Dallas Cowboys selected a familiar face to the North Texas area, offensive tackle Tyler Smith who played college ball at Tulsa and attended a high school in Fort Worth, North Crowley. Out of high school,...
In the most unbelievable coincidence of all time every single team in the National Football League got exactly what they wanted throughout the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Thursday night feels prosperous for every team as mentioned, after all, only time will be able to tell us who...
Every year, NFL franchises typically throw draft parties for their fans at the stadium or team facility. Not surprisingly, Jerry Jones goes all out. NFL Network’s Jane Slater is at The Star in Frisco for this year’s Cowboys draft celebration, which is a three-day event. Tonight, fans were encouraged to get to the Tostitos Championship Plaza at 6 p.m. for autographs, a live DJ, inflatables and performances by the Cowboys cheerleaders and dance team.
DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys added a defensive back in former Fresno State Bulldog DaRon Bland with the No. 167 overall pick in Round 5 of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday. Bland collected 45 combined tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and a forced fumble in his last 13 games with Fresno State, nine of which he started.
2022 NFL Draft order: When teams are set to pick The next generation of pro football is set to introduce itself to the world this spring. The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 28 to April 30 in Las Vegas. Once again, the best players college football has to offer will get a chance to ...
The Dallas Cowboys have taken some hits at the wide receiver position for the past year, and armed right now with the No 24 pick in tonight's NFL Draft first round, they have their eyes on a move up, a source tells CowboysSI.com, for USC wide receiver. "(The Cowboys) love...
FRISCO, Texas (AP)The last time the Dallas Cowboys drafted an offensive lineman in the first round, their bevy of blockers was in transition. Eight years later, that’s the case again. The Cowboys took Tulsa’s Tyler Smithwith the 24th overall pick of the NFL draftThursday night, adding to a once-dominant...
1) Jaguars – Travon Walker, DE, 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, Georgia. Breakdown: Speed and athleticism for his size and build are prototypical and he could probably add some weight without losing much of what makes him special. Pass-rush technique needs work. Fact: One-year starter whose production (13 tackles for loss...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)The Kansas City Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill and watched Tyrann Mathieu depart in free agency, bidding adieu to two of the cornerstones that helped the franchise rise from mediocrity to AFC juggernaut. They spent the second night of the NFL draft finding some replacements. The Chiefs...
EAGAN, Minn. (AP)Trading down 20 spots in the first round like the Minnesota Vikings did on Thursday night means having to watch a lot of instant-impact talent come off the board. The move to bolster their second-day pick allotment at the expense of passing on the No. 12 overall selection...
LAS VEGAS (AP)In an NFL draft focused early on stoppers, it was the goers – wide receivers – who stole the spotlight Thursday night. Not simply prospects, either. Yes, the first five selections came on the defensive side of the ball, including edge rushers Travon Walker of national champion Georgia to Jacksonville and Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan to Detroit at Nos. 1 and 2. It was the first time in 31 years that no player on offense went in the opening five picks.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)The Carolina Panthers finally got their quarterback, selecting Matt Corral from Mississippi after trading up into the bottom half of the third round on Friday night. He was the fourth quarterback taken in the draft following Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and Liberty’s Malik Willis. The Panthers...
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP)The Patriots made a move down the board, then another to replenish their offensive line, selecting guard Cole Strange with the 29th pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night. New England entered the night with needs to fill at linebacker and in its secondary, but chose to...
BEREA, Ohio (AP)The Browns finally joined the fun and made a trade in this chaotic, changing-by-the-minute NFL draft. Just not the deal everyone’s awaiting. Baker Mayfield’s still hanging around. Cleveland made another offseason swap with Houston – this one much less significant than last month’s blockbuster for Deshaun...
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)The San Francisco 49ers have had a distinct team-building philosophy since coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch took over the team in 2017 to focus heavily on the trenches. That led San Francisco to once again invest in the pass rush in the draft, using...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Brett Veach kept eyeing the draft board as the first round ticked away, knowing full well that two picks Thursday night and 10 more over the next couple of days gave him plenty of options on both sides of the ball. The Chiefs’ general manager decided to...
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP)The Patriots made a move to secure another weapon for second-year quarterback Mac Jones and addressed a hole in their secondary, trading up to select Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton and adding Houston cornerback Marcus Jones on Day 2 of the NFL draft on Friday night. New England traded...
Comments / 0