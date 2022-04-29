Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Avery; Burke; Caldwell; McDowell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MCDOWELL...WEST CENTRAL CALDWELL...SOUTHERN AVERY AND NORTHWESTERN BURKE COUNTIES At 138 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Newland, or near Linville Falls, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Crossnore, Grandfather Mountain State Park, Linville Falls, B.R. Parkway-Linville Falls To Grandfather, Edgemont, Ingalls, Altamont, Pineola, Collettsville and Ashford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0