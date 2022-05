WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A few days after a tornado devastated portions of Sedgwick and Butler counties, another round of severe weather is expected in southern Kansas. A tornado watch has been issued for 15 counties along and near the Oklahoma border until 10 p.m. Rain, hail and some brief tornadoes are possible. Stay tuned to Always on On Storm Team 12 for updates throughout Monday.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO