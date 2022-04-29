PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher, but faces worst month in seven

* KOSPI slightly up, foreigners net buyers * Korean won little changed against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield hits 8-yr high SEOUL, May 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares traded nearly flat on Tuesday with investors taking a breather ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserves' monetary policy meeting, while neighbouring Asian markets were closed for holidays. ** The Korean won was little changed, while the benchmark bond yield hit an eight-year high. ** The benchmark KOSPI was up 4.69 points, or 0.17%, at 2,692.14 as of 0128 GMT. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.19% and peer SK Hynix gained 0.45%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.61%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 32.0 billion won ($25.28 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The stock market was supported by Wall Street's rebound overnight and hopes for easing of supply-chain disruptions with China's COVID-19 infections decreasing, said Cape Investment & Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan. ** South Korea's consumer prices in April rose much faster than expected and at their quickest pace in 13-1/2 years compared with a year earlier, led by a surge in energy and some food prices, government data showed on Tuesday. ** After the data release, a senior central bank official said the country's consumer inflation would likely stay above 4.0% for a while and stressed the need to manage inflation expectations. ** The won was quoted at 1,264.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.02% higher than its previous close at 1,265.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,265.0 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,264.6. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 points to 104.84. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.8 basis points to 3.128%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.1 basis point to 3.383% after hitting the highest since May 14, 2014 at 3.426%. ($1 = 1,265.8800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

WORLD ・ 18 HOURS AGO