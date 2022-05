CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Harbor Del Sol used to be filled with dozens of parked boats, but now, more than 30 boats are under water due to severe weather and Hurricane Hanna. Not much has changed at the harbor since Hurricane Hanna hit in 2020. "So much debris. There was garbage, oil spills, hundreds of pieces of the dock that had broken open and were just scattered all over the marina. Of course, there were boats that were heavily damaged. Some sank and there were already sunken boats in the marina from years past, so there were many many pieces," said Sheryl Cherrison Marina del Sol President.

