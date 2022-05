The Summers County High School baseball team traveled to Richwood and earned a 12-6 win on Thursday, April 28th after defeating them at home earlier in the week. The Bobcats got things started early in the game, which was a prelude to the victory that was to come. The first inning brought two runs for both teams. The second inning was much different, ending with a score of 6-3. The Bobcats outscored the Lumberjacks 4-1. Peyton Miller was on the mound for the Bobcats and played an integral role in the team’s success by striking out seven batters. Ben Lane came to...

