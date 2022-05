NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Tennessee Secretary of State Office is reminding residents of a voter fraud system in place as voters prepare for Tuesday's state and county primaries. Secretary of State Tre Hargett said via a statement from his office "With our new Text to Report Voter Fraud system, we're giving voters a safe and convenient way to alert us to any Election Day issues so that our office can take appropriate action. I encourage Tennesseans to let us know if they see anything that could be voter fraud and about their voter experience, whether negative or positive."

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO