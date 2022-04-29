ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

State House passes bipartisan juvenile crime bill aimed at curbing car thefts

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
After an unexpected delay, the State House passed a bipartisan juvenile crime bill.

The bill aims to crack down on repeat offenders, especially kids who steal cars.

Democrats and Republicans reached a compromise to expand GPS monitoring, letting police detain juveniles two hours longer and getting kids before a judge faster.

But at the last minute on Wednesday night, the vote was scrapped after lawmakers on both sides asked for changes.

The bill passed in nearly its original form late Thursday afternoon.

It now goes to the state Senate where it could be voted on as early as Friday.

