Hamilton topped Class 4A No. 1 Oneonta on Saturday in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series. The Redskins finished as the state runner-up a year ago to Mobile Christian. The other top-ranked teams in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings of the season are all still alive: Hewitt-Trussville (7A), Hartselle (6A), Shelby County (5A), Piedmont (3A), G.W. Long (2A) and Bayshore Christian (1A).

HAMILTON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO