Kansas City, MO

Chargers, Chiefs to play Thursday, Sept. 15 in first 'TNF' game on Prime Video

By Grant Gordon
NFL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the offseason, the AFC West commanded the limelight in a division-wide stockpiling of talent. In the regular season, the AFC West will demand the spotlight at the onset, as the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs will kick off Week 2 of the regular...

www.nfl.com

