Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Kidnappings Fast Facts

By CNN Newsource
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a look at the kidnapping of three women in Cleveland and the case against now-deceased kidnapper Ariel Castro. Former school bus driver Ariel Castro agreed to a plea deal relating to the kidnapping, rape and assault of three young women kidnapped in Cleveland between 2002 and 2004. Under the...

Comments / 0

