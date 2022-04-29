Florida prison guards charged with murder in inmate beating
WESH
4 days ago
MIAMI — On Thursday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested three correctional officers for an inmate's murder. The victim was an inmate at the Dade Correctional Institution. According to FDLE, the inmate was beaten to death after being handcuffed Feb. 14. He was reportedly...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
How was a man in a Louisiana prison who was supposed to be on suicide watch allowed to smoke insecticide, leading to his death?. That's the question Jennifer Bartie wants answered. The man was her son, 37-year-old Javon Kennerson, who died in December 2020 several weeks after falling into a sudden and severe mental health emergency.
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
Police in Florida are investigating what happened to an elderly woman whose body was found in a freezer in her garage. The Sebastian Police Department said in a news release they responded to 93-year-old Marie Hoskins’ home after neighbors who had not seen her recently asked for a welfare check.
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is facing charges after police found a slew of sexual, nude, and inappropriate files of himself on a teenager’s phone. Daquin Sidney, 25, was charged after another man who spent time with Sidney went to police. He said they met on a gay dating app. Sidney reportedly used […]
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Hinds County police are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday night at the Mudbug Festival in Jackson, Mississippi. According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, multiple people were shot at the state fairgrounds Saturday night from several potential suspects. Investigators said...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials have identified a woman arrested after a shooting and 6-hour standoff inside an Orlando fast-food restaurant Saturday. Orange County sheriff's deputies responded to an armed robbery call at the McDonald's on South Orange Blossom Trail near Holden Avenue at 10:35 p.m. Saturday. They say the woman, identified as 30-year-old Shandricka Warren, fired a handgun from inside the restaurant and made threatening statements.
HAINES CITY, Fla. — An argument led to a shooting Sunday afternoon at a Polk County bar. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 5 p.m. at Shady Cove Bar & Grill near Haines City. Witnesses told deputies that 31-year-old Joshua Badillo got into a verbal...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida mother says her daughter has been bullied and cyberbullied the moment she entered Osceola County Public Schools. Now she says the bullying has continued in high school and her daughter faces possible expulsion. "She's been crying out for help for three years....
OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department has released a video that shows a K-9 taking down a suspect following a chase. It happened April 30 when officers got a report of a van being driven recklessly near West State Road 40 and Interstate 75. The suspect reportedly struck another vehicle and fled the scene.
Orange County Sheriff's Office said a Man in his 40s was shot and killed in the 3900 block of Clarcona Ocoee Road in Orlando around 3am Tuesday. A woman known to him stayed at the scene and is cooperating with Deputies. This is an open and active investigation.
