East Rutherford, NJ

Giants select Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 5 overall: Instant analysis

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
With the fifth overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas on Thursday night, the New York Giants selected Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

How this helps the Giants: Thibodeaux is an explosive force off the edge who will live in the opponent’s backfield as well as plug the run and defend in space.

What it does for this defense and team: Thibodeaux has swagger which will resonate bot on and off the field for a team that has been as dormant as any team in sports the past decade. He will be a player that will warrant opposing offensive coordinators to game plan for. The Giants have not had such a player since Michael Strahan.

How he will be used: Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will likely use Thibodeaux as both a defensive end with his hand in the dirt and a standup rusher from the second level. Since we’re not exactly sure what the scheme will look like, it could largely be based around Thibodeaux’s talents.

Pick Grade: A. This was a player who was atop many team’s draft board who has a high floor and ceiling and will bring energy to the stale Giants.

