Wausau West softball outlasts Wausau East

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
WAUSAU – Allison Kirsch tossed a complete game and went 4-for-4 with two RBI to lead Wausau West to an 8-3 win over Wausau West in a Wisconsin Valley Conference softball game Thursday at East High School.

West led 3-2 after six innings before scoring five times in the top of the seventh to add some padding to its lead.

Autumn Hughes added three hits, and Claire Healy drove in two runs for West (4-2, 3-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference).

Baley Berndt and Tristen Young each had two hits for Wausau East (0-5, 0-4 WVC).

Wausau West hosts D.C. Everest on Friday, while Wausau East returns to action Monday at D.C. Everest.

Warriors 8, Lumberjacks 3

Wausau West 000 210 5 – 8 13 2

Wausau East 100 010 1 – 3 7 4

WP:

Allison Kirsch. LP: Maddy Krueger.

SO: Kirsch 2; Krueger 1. BB: Kirsch 1; Krueger 1.

Top hitters: WW, Autumn Hughes 3×4; Kirsch 4×4, 2B, 2 RBI; Claire Healy 2×4, 2 RBI; Claire Calmes 2×3, 2B, 2 runs, RBI. WE, Tristen Young 2×4, 2B; Baley Berndt 2×2, 2B, RBI; Claire Coushman 2×4.

Records: Wausau West 4-2, 3-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau East 0-5, 0-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

