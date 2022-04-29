Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 10:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. .The river has been slowly falling, but heavy rainfall overnight will cause additional runoff which will make its way into the Cache River. The river is expected to rise again to just below flood stage. Additional heavy rainfall may be possible in the coming days, which could cause additional rises and/or flood warnings. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Cache River Near Patterson. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low swampy timberland along the river begins to flood. Flood gates should be closed and equipment moved out of the low grounds along the river and tributaries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 8.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.9 feet Thursday evening. - Action stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 8.9 Tue 9 AM 8.7 8.8 8.9 8.9 7 PM 5/05

