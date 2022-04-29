Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 10:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Beauregard; Vernon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Beauregard and western Vernon Parishes, Newton and northeastern Jasper Counties through NOON CDT At 1106 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Burkeville to near Newton to near Town Bluff. Movement was east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jasper, Newton, Merryville, Anacoco, Toledo Bend Dam, Ebenezer, Bon Weir, Burkeville, Hornbeck, Browndell, Farrsville, Magnolia Springs, Burr Ferry, Mayflower, Mt. Union, Jamestown, Roganville, Harrisburg, Junction and Stringtown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
