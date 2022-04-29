ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillips County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Phillips by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 21:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Coahoma; DeSoto; Humphreys; Issaquena; Lafayette; Leflore; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Washington; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLIVAR COAHOMA DESOTO HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA LAFAYETTE LEFLORE MARSHALL PANOLA QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE TATE TUNICA WASHINGTON YALOBUSHA
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Phillips County, KS
City
Agra, KS
City
Long Island, KS
City
Phillipsburg, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazos, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the northern portions of Lake Livingston, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Trinity County in southeastern Texas Northern Grimes County in southeastern Texas East central Brazos County in southeastern Texas Northwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southern Houston County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Madison County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Polk County in southeastern Texas Central Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 859 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Riverside to 6 miles northeast of Bedias to 10 miles east of Kurten, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Huntsville, Madisonville, Point Blank, Riverside, Bedias, Kurten, Iola, Crabbs Prairie and Oakhurst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Flood Advisory#Phillips Flood Advisory
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 07:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-03 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING Wind gusts will continue to decrease across the the area this morning, therefore the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Comanche, Concho, Eastland, Erath by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coleman; Comanche; Concho; Eastland; Erath; Hamilton; Haskell; Hood; Jack; Kimble; Lampasas; Mason; McCulloch; Menard; Mills; Palo Pinto; Parker; Runnels; San Saba; Shackelford; Somervell; Stephens; Throckmorton; Young SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 170 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROWN CALLAHAN COLEMAN COMANCHE CONCHO EASTLAND ERATH HAMILTON HASKELL HOOD JACK KIMBLE LAMPASAS MASON MCCULLOCH MENARD MILLS PALO PINTO PARKER RUNNELS SAN SABA SHACKELFORD SOMERVELL STEPHENS THROCKMORTON YOUNG
BROWN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Mendocino Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 08:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Lake County; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, Estancia Valley, Far Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Highlands, Estancia Valley, Far Northeast Highlands, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass and Northeast Highlands. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways along with areas of reduced visibilities in blowing dust.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 11:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of eastern Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chuska Mountains, Far Northwest Highlands, Jemez Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Far Northwest Highlands; Jemez Mountains; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Upper Rio Grande Valley; West Central Highlands; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Winds will become westerly late in the afternoon or early evening. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northwest, and west central New Mexico. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways along with reduced visibilities in areas of blowing dust.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Union County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 08:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Union County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Temperatures will continue to warm through the morning, so last night`s Freeze Warning will be allowed to expire. * WHERE...Union County. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways and reduced visibilities in blowing dust.
UNION COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 14:21:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Watauga THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WATAUGA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The National Weather Service in Quad Cities IA IL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. For the Wapsipinicon River...including De Witt 4S...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flood Stage. Water affects County Road E63 north of the river near Toronto and affects the lowest roads in Buena Vista. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 11.3 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cooper, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 17:42:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cooper; Saline The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River at Valley City affecting Johnson MO and Pettis Counties. For the Blackwater River...including Valley City, Blue Lick...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Petite Saline Creek...including Boonville...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Blackwater River near Blue Lick. * WHEN...Until Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Cropland and pastures along the river flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 25.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu 1pm 1pm 1pm Blackwater River Blue Lick 24.0 25.9 Tue 8am 26.1 26.5 25.1
COOPER COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy