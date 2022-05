MEDFORD, Ore-- As the City of Medford draws closer to the three week mark since the Pacific Pride Fire, officials have confirmed, on Friday, that on-site clean up has begun. "Clean-up contractors are starting this work and are starting on site," said John Vial, the City of Medford's Public Works Director. "They are going to have to clean up a bunch of contaminated soils and other materials before they remove some of these buildings."

