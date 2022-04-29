Sexual assault reported near Vanderbilt Law School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Vanderbilt University Police Department is investigating after the report of a sexual assault on campus Wednesday night.

It happened in the parking lot in front of the Vanderbilt Law School. The victim — a female student — reported she was grabbed on the buttocks by an unknown male.

The suspect was then seen leaving the campus near 21st Avenue and West End.

Police currently believe this is the same suspect in sexual assaults on March 16 and March 17. VUPD is now increasing patrols in the area where the suspect has been active.

VUPD is pursuing several leads and is sharing info with Metro police in the case.

If you have any information, you are asked to call (615) 421-1911.

