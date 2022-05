The goal of the National Football League’s compensatory pick system is to help a team restock the shelves over time in the instance they lose an impact free agent or two and fail to sign the same. Star safety Tyrann Mathieu is undoubtedly an impactful free agent, but the Kansas City Chiefs might not get that comp pick if the New Orleans Saints time it right—or wrong, depending on the point of view.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO