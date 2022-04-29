ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Grove, WI

Union Grove 4K student can name every U.S. president in order

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 4 days ago
Are you smarter than a 4K student?

Manny is a 4K student at Yorkville Elementary School in Union Grove. The school recently posted a video to Facebook showcasing one of his impressive talents.

He can list every U.S. president AND what number they were.

In the video, Manny is told a president's name and then he correctly identifies what number they were. Abraham Lincoln? He knew that was our 16th president. When asked who the third president was, he rightfully answered Thomas Jefferson.

