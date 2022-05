We have taken another major step toward the 2022 NFL season. Over the past several days in Las Vegas, the 2022 NFL draft took place. From first overall pick Travon Walker of the Jacksonville Jaguars to "Mr. Irrelevant" pick Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers, 262 players now know where their professional careers will begin. As soon as the draft ended, scores more joined teams as undrafted free agents.

