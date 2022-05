Mineola ISD calls for $29.86 million bond election to fund facility renovations. “We own 126 acres … the district has owned it for almost 20 years, and so, this would be a new site construction for that project and would give that a whole new campus,” Mize said. Then the second phase would be almost $4.3 million. This would convert the current elementary school campus into a Career and Technical Education Center.

MINEOLA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO