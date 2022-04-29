ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano, WI

Sturgeon spawning continues in Shawano

By Ashley Kaster, FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHAWANO (WLUK) -- A sign of spring is now showing up in Shawano. The DNR...

fox11online.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPMATTERS

Car bulldozes into gas pumps at Wisconsin Kwik Trip

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps. The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Fox11online.com

2 Wisconsin counties move into 'high' COVID-19 category

MADISON (WLUK) -- Two counties in western Wisconsin have moved into the "high" category of COVID-19 transmission. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map showed Barron and Rusk counties in the "high" category as of Friday. At that level, the CDC recommends people wear face coverings in public indoor locations.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shawano, WI
Government
City
Shawano, WI
City
Shiocton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Fox11online.com

Brown County mountain bike, horse trails opening Tuesday

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Mountain biking and horseback riding trails are opening this week in Brown County. Parks officials say the mountain biking trail at the Reforestation Camp, as well as the equestrian trails at the Reforestation Camp, Neshota Park and Fox River Trail are set to open at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'No Mow May:' How Wisconsin residents can help pollinators

MILWAUKEE - April showers bring May flowers, and those flowers will need help from humans during a movement known as "No Mow May." The initiative started in Appleton and has since bloomed across Wisconsin. Organizations like the Urban Ecology Center encourage residents to let their grass grow. The idea behind...
APPLETON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sturgeon#Spawning#Bamboo Bend
Channel 3000

6 Wisconsin cities ideal for a getaway

You could spend a lifetime exploring the little towns and interesting cities within the state’s borders. It’s sometimes easy to overlook some of the smaller spots that don’t get as much tourism buzz, but these six locations are ideal for a Wisconsin getaway. Right under the Door...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Thick ice could spoil fishing opener

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The fishing opener is 1 week away but some northern lakes are still frozen over. “We’re faced with a lot of ice right now,” said Kurt Justice, owner of Kurt’s Island Sport Shop. Fishing season is always the first Saturday in May. Some...
MINOCQUA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WEAU-TV 13

17 Wisconsin counties to be treated for spongy moth

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 17 Wisconsin counties will begin to get treated for spongy moth starting in mid to late May. Spongy moth, formerly known as gypsy moth are an invasive species that defoliate many kinds of trees and plants which can cause them stress and potentially death. In an attempt to slow their spread, treatment efforts will be focused in western Wisconsin, where spongy moth populations are beginning to build.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

TDS breaks ground on all-fiber network project in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- High-speed internet is a step closer for thousands of addresses in Green Bay. TDS Telecommunications LLC held a groundbreaking Monday in Green Bay to celebrate the start of construction on its newest all-fiber network. The ceremony was held at He-Nis Ra Park, next to Lombardi Middle...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Culvert failure leads to road closure north of Hortonville

TOWN OF HORTONIA (WLUK) -- A stretch of Highway M north of Hortonville is closed indefinitely. Outagamie County highway officials say a large culvert failed. The full collapse happened Tuesday morning when crews were working to repair existing damage to one side. M is closed between highways MM and S.
HORTONVILLE, WI
WDIO-TV

NAMI Wisconsin expanding to Northern Wisconsin

Mental health cases have increased since the start of the pandemic and now there’s mission to bring more resources to northern Wisconsin. NAMI Wisconsin has reported that resources are lacking in Northern Wisconsin. They are now trying to expand some of their programs to more areas in that region.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Numerous events to be held this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. Wildman Arts presents the 3rd Annual Antigo DIRT Craft and Vendor Show at the Heinzen Pavilion, located at 420 Field Street. The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dozen of vendors and crafters will be at the event.
WAUSAU, WI
purewow.com

The Best Camping in Wisconsin—18 Spots to Sleep Under the Stars (or Under a Roof)

Camping options in Wisconsin are plentiful. There are literally 6,000 unique campsites in the Wisconsin State Park System, plus private camping zones, rentals (like VRBO) and more. Seasoned outdoorsy types looking to unplug and die-hard RV fans alike can find a spot. The key is planning ahead so you know what you’re signing up for—and you do have to sign up because campsite reservations are almost always required. The busy season for camping in Wisconsin is Memorial Day through Labor Day. Some parks are open year-round, so if you want to ensure you don’t run into many other people, try snagging a campsite in April or October or pick a more secluded area. No matter where you go, be sure to pack swimsuits and sturdy hiking boots.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Ice on lakes ahead of Wisconsin Fishing Opener

With the Wisconsin fishing season starting this Saturday, tourist season for the Lake Nebagamon Village Inn Motel and Restaurant has already begun. “It’s mostly people getting ready now for spring, coming up for cabins, hopefully getting out on the ice or the open water. I should say, see some ice here, open water and yeah, you get a few guests for that and then go from there for the rest of the summer, of course,” said owner Shannon Salomaki.
WISCONSIN STATE
US News and World Report

23 Top Things to Do in Wisconsin

America's Dairy State may not be on everyone's vacation radar, but the state boasts pristine state parks, iconic architecture and rich culinary traditions supplemented by craft beer and farm-to-table experiences. Also, of course, its residents are famous for their Midwestern hospitability. America's Dairyland is well worth the trip for weekend getaways or week-long vacations. It's no exaggeration to claim Wisconsin offers something for every type of traveler – world-class art for culture enthusiasts, metropolitan food tours for foodies, numerous waterparks for families and relaxing scenery for outdoors lovers, including rolling hills, lush farmland, forests and lakes. Read on to explore the top things to do in Wisconsin. (Note: Some tours and excursions may be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. New policies may be in place, including capacity restrictions and parking reservation requirements. Check with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State and local tourism boards before traveling.)
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy