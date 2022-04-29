ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Drake Won $355K Betting on Drake London to Be First Wide Receiver Drafted

By Kyle Koster
 4 days ago

Drake, who is a fan of every team when convenient, has an understandable connection with Drake London, the star wideout from USC. They have the same name! Drake! Actually the musical Drake's given moniker is Aubrey. But there is no Aubrey expected to be called in the first round of the NFL Draft so compromises had to be made.

Anyway, Drake used his considerable bank roll to place a bet on London being the first wide receiver off of the board tonight. London was the third-most likely to earn the honor in the sportsbook world and the ultimate winner in real life, thanks to the Atlanta Falcons' desire to line him up next to Kyle Pitts for maximum aerial attack.

And because every bettor knows that you post your wins and pretend the loses didn't happen, Drake took to Instagram to post the evidence.

It won't totally make up for the Toronto Raptors getting housed at home and banished into elimination, yet it could dull the pain a bit. I am also just realizing what a moron I am for not employing a similar strategy. We are in the Golden Age of Athlete Kyles and there's money to be made.


The Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Wants to Know What the Hell Happened to Ben Simmons' Back

The Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first night of the NBA's play-in tournament on Tuesday. Ben Simmons will not play and there are conflicting reports about whether or not he will be available to the team should they advance to the traditional NBA Playoffs. After sitting out 10 months, Simmons is dealing with a back injury and Stephen A. Smith wants to know what the hell happened. Smith first questioned the circumstances surrounding Simmons' back injury on Get Up this morning.
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Honest Admission On His Relationship

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders has been dating the same woman for a long time. Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State, is dating business woman Tracey Edmonds. Deion and Tracey have a lot of things going on in their respective lives, but they manage...
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
The Big Lead

Kendrick Perkins Calls Ben Simmons 'The Pretty Girl Who Smokes Cigarettes'

The Brooklyn Nets' season is officially over and Ben Simmons did not take the court once. Simmons needed a few months to ramp up after he got traded following months of inactivity but managed to further aggravate his back injury in the process and thus was unable to return to the court in time to help Brooklyn stave off elimination. He now faces another summer of getting blasted by every NBA analyst with screentime.
Larry Brown Sports

Sage Steele files lawsuit against ESPN

Longtime ESPN anchor Sage Steele is suing her employer. Joe Flint of the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Steele has filed a lawsuit against ESPN and parent company Disney. The suit accuses ESPN of taking action against Steele after she exercised her right to free speech. During an...
The Big Lead

Chris Paul Kicked Jose Alvarado in the Junk

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans are battling it out in one of the most intriguing series in the NBA postseason's first round. With Devin Booker sidelined, the top-seeded Suns are vulnerable. That means they're relying heavily on Chris Paul to carry them. On Tuesday night he pulled out all the stops, including a groin kick to a Pelicans defender.
The Big Lead

Roundup: Shailene Woodley Done With Aaron Rodgers; Elon Musk Buys Twitter; Celtics Complete Sweep of Nets

Shailene Woodley officially done with Aaron Rodgers ... CNN obtained Mark Meadows' 2,319 text messages before and after Jan. 6 ... Donald Trump held in contempt for not complying with subpoena ... Wisconsin track star Sarah Shulze died at 21 ... Twitter reportedly close to a deal with Elon Musk ... A review of FX's "Under the Banner of Heaven" ... "We Own the City" generating significant buzz ... Inside the past two tumultuous weeks at Twitter ... The eight best horror movies on Netflix right now ... Spotify announces live shows with Trey Wingo, Mark Schlereth, and Charissa Thompson ... Texas court halts execution of Melissa Lucio ... Johnny Depp concludes testimony in Amber Heard case ... Finland and Sweden to submit NATO applications ... Disturbing allegations made against Die Antwoord ... The Nets completed their sweep of the Celtics ...
