People spotted running from scene of Kennewick shooting that injured one male victim

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police officers and medical responders are at the scene of a shooting that was reported on Thursday evening off a residential road near the western edge of Kennewick.

Lt. Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department told KAPP-KVEW’s reporters at the scene of the shooting that authorities were called for reports of an assault with a weapon at 5:15 p.m. on April 28.

Witnesses told law enforcement that they spotted a handful of people scattering in several directions from the scene of the shooting on the 2100-block of N Rhode Island Ct. Shortly after arrival, Kennewick police officers made contact with a male victim who suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim has not been identified, but Lt. Clem said that the male victim is either a teenager or a young adult. He was promptly transported to the nearest hospital to be medically evaluated and treated for his wounds. It’s unclear whether they are life-threatening and no further details on his condition are available at the time of this publishing.

As they assess the crime scene, police officers are surveying the area off W Arrowhead Ave and N Steptoe St for suspect(s) who ran from the crime scene.

Kennewick police investigators are unsure of whether this is related to prior incidents in the same area last week.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are publically revealed.

