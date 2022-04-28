Marine veteran Trevor Reed returns to U.S. after time in Russian jail

A few weeks before disappearing, 18-year-old Debanhi Susana Escobar joined thousands of women demonstrating against gender violence in Mexico.The law student at the University of Nuevo Leon, in Monterrey, went to the feminist march "because she always wanted to help people", her father, Mario Escobar, recalled to media.Mr Escobar paced his trust in authorities to find his daughter after her disappearance on 9 April. A massive search was launched for the diminutive teenager described as having a white complexion and a slim build, weighing about 105 pounds and standing at 5ft 5 inches tall.The effort gained international attention when a...
