FREER, Texas - A rattlesnake handler died doing what he loved best, handling snakes at the Freer Rattlesnake Roundup. Eugene De Leon Sr, 60, of the Snake Busters Snake Handlers in Freer, which is about 100 miles north of San Antonio, was bitten by a rattlesnake while performing at the annual show Saturday afternoon, according to his family. He was flown to a hospital in Corpus Christi where he died about eight hours later.

FREER, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO