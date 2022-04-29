Saints select WR with 11th overall pick

The New Orleans Saints, in their first of two picks in the first round, selected Ohio State WR Chris Olave.

The Saints moved up from 16 to 11 to select their first pick of the 2022 Draft.

The second pick for the Black & Gold currently sits at the 19th overall pick.

Olave had over 900 receiving yards & 13 touchdowns in his senior year alone.

