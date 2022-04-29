ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints select WR with 11th overall pick

By Brian Holland
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

The New Orleans Saints, in their first of two picks in the first round, selected Ohio State WR Chris Olave.

The Saints moved up from 16 to 11 to select their first pick of the 2022 Draft.

The second pick for the Black & Gold currently sits at the 19th overall pick.

Olave had over 900 receiving yards & 13 touchdowns in his senior year alone.

BATON ROUGE, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
KLFY News 10

LSU Basketball adds top-50 prospect

BATON ROUGE – LSU Coach Matt McMahon announced on Thursday that the athletics department has received and confirmed signing papers from Jackson, Mississippi’s Jalen Reed. Reed, who played at Southern California Academy, is ranked as a four-star recruit in the class of 2022. The 6-10 combo forward was ranked No. 45 overall in the recruiting […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
