Go COMO route compressions to take place on Friday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Go COMO announced Thursday afternoon it will be combining some of its bus routes in Columbia Friday due to staffing shortages.

Drivers will alternate between the black and orange routes and the red and green routes.

Go COMO says routes will operate similar to how they do on Saturdays and says those operations will last until tomorrow afternoon.

At 6:25 a.m., the bus following the black route will begin normally at the Green Meadow Road and Carter Lane stop and will proceed to the Wabash Bus Station at 6:40 a.m. It will then change designation to the orange route, departing the Wabash Bus Station at 6:45 a.m. The black and orange routes will continue to alternate with each other until the afternoon.

At 6:25 a.m., the bus following the green route will begin normally at the Conley Road and Trimble Road stop and will proceed to the Wabash Bus Station at 6:40 a.m. It will then change designation to the red route, departing the Wabash Bus Station at 6:45 a.m. The green and red routes will continue to alternate with each other until the afternoon.

The blue and gold routes will be unaffected.

An announcement will be made on social media and the Go COMO app when operations return to normal.

