ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Go COMO route compressions to take place on Friday

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNHdy_0fNZPtx000

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Go COMO announced Thursday afternoon it will be combining some of its bus routes in Columbia Friday due to staffing shortages.

Drivers will alternate between the black and orange routes and the red and green routes.

Go COMO says routes will operate similar to how they do on Saturdays and says those operations will last until tomorrow afternoon.

At 6:25 a.m., the bus following the black route will begin normally at the Green Meadow Road and Carter Lane stop and will proceed to the Wabash Bus Station at 6:40 a.m. It will then change designation to the orange route, departing the Wabash Bus Station at 6:45 a.m. The black and orange routes will continue to alternate with each other until the afternoon.

At 6:25 a.m., the bus following the green route will begin normally at the Conley Road and Trimble Road stop and will proceed to the Wabash Bus Station at 6:40 a.m. It will then change designation to the red route, departing the Wabash Bus Station at 6:45 a.m. The green and red routes will continue to alternate with each other until the afternoon.

The blue and gold routes will be unaffected.

An announcement will be made on social media and the Go COMO app when operations return to normal.

The post Go COMO route compressions to take place on Friday appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Where people in Columbia, Missouri are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Columbia, MO Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Columbia, Missouri between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOLR10 News

Fill your weekend plans with these Springfield activities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone Electric reports raccoon causes overnight outages

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A series of Boone Electric Cooperative power outages overnight and into Wednesday morning cut electricity to more than 2,300 customers. The outages primarily affected southern Boone County, including Ashland, Hartsburg and the Columbia Regional Airport, Boone Electric spokeswoman Meredith Hoenes said. The utility had 16 separate outages to fix, she said. A raccoon The post Boone Electric reports raccoon causes overnight outages appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Traffic
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Como#Compressions#Bus Routes#Bus Station#Abc17news
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia City Council authorizes Public Works adding position classification for Paratransit program

Watch the city council meeting replay in the player above. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council authorized Public Works adding position classification to hire more bus drivers for the City's Paratransit program. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the council chambers. Columbia Public Works is requested the council to authorize The post Columbia City Council authorizes Public Works adding position classification for Paratransit program appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KTTS

Southbound Highway 65 Closed In Ozark

(KTTS News) — MoDOT says a crash that shut down the southbound lanes of Highway 65 in Ozark has been cleared. The crash was cleared just after 8:30 Monday morning. Southbound Highway 65 in Ozark is closed after a crash involving a semi. The crash is at the 36.0...
OZARK, MO
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Columbia, Missouri

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Columbia, Missouri, is a popular college town in the United States of America. The city, which is in the heart of the state, offers panoramic views of the gorgeous scenery that surrounds it. Columbia is also known for its mouth-watering BBQ and delicious local wines, which are produced by more than 130 vineyards. The city's booming downtown region is home to a multitude of eateries that appeal to all tastes.
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks into Saturday morning. The watch lasts until 6 a.m. It includes these Missouri counties:. Barry, Mo. Barton, Mo. Benton, Mo. Cedar, Mo. Christian, Mo. Dade, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Greene, Mo. Hickory, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy