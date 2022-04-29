ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah to provide grants to eligible businesses impacted by COVID-19

By Hollie Lewis
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The City of Savannah’s Small Business Recovery Program (SBRP) will be providing limited financial assistance by offering grants to small businesses directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qualified businesses could receive up to $10,000 in federal grant funds that are made available by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Businesses that are interested are invited to join the Human Services Department SBRP for in-person information sessions Monday, May 2 and Saturday, May 7 beginning at 10:00 a.m., at the Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center (PARC) on 425 Pennsylvania Ave.

An evening information session will be held Wednesday, May 4, at 5:30 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Center on 305 Fahm St.

A virtual information session will also be held Thursday, May 5, via Zoom.

Grant applications will be available to pick up beginning May 2nd at the following locations:

  • Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center, 425 Pennsylvania Ave.
  • Savannah Entrepreneurial Center, 801 East Gwinnett St.
  • Moses Jackson Advancement Center, 1410 Richard St.

Businesses could determine qualifications based on the following requirements:

  • Be a for-profit business in operation as of January 1, 2020
  • Business must be located within the city of Savannah
  • Have 10 or fewer employees
  • The COVID-19 pandemic has directly impacted business operations
  • Have not received other federal funds for the same eligible business expenses

Additional HUD and City eligibility requirements must be met to receive grant funding. For more information, visit www.savannahga.gov/sbrp or call 912.651.6488.

